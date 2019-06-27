Until now, there was no way to know what was going on in your Plex server without actually opening Plex. Now, that all changes with the addition of notifications. With just a few taps, you can get pings whenever someone adds files, loads a video, and more. Although, you'll need a Plex Pass to check out notifications right now.

The Plex team says notification support has been on the agenda for years, but it's finally a reality. To get started, make sure your Plex server and mobile apps are updated. The app lets you customize which notifications you see, and it's quite granular. You can find out when new devices connect, new media is on deck, when your database is backed up, and so on. If you elect to get playback notifications, you can even limit it to specific users.

Notifications seem like a great feature for anyone who shares access to a Plex server, but solo users could find some benefits, too. The feature rolls out today for Plex Pass subscribers. As with other features, it will come to free users later.