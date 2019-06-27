The LG V50 isn't the most popular or well-known phone, but it's one of a few devices to support the incoming 5G networking standard. Thus, the phone has only seen a limited release in the US so far, and it's only barely visible on the horizon in the UK, with carrier EE saying that it's coming "later this year."

Still, it's good to know that owners are going to be able to unlock the bootloader in Europe, as LG has just published that its unlocking tool supports the EU model, specifically named LG V50 LMV500EM. However, we're inclined to dissuade anyone from buying into 5G phones right now, as the tech is currently going through tons of growing pains.