The Play Store's five-billion-installs club just got its fifth member — everyone's favorite RAM-hogging browser, Google Chrome. Joining the ranks of Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and Google Search, Chrome for Android's number of downloads has hit a figure comparable to Earth's population.

This 5B figure is tempered by the fact that Chrome comes pre-installed on Android devices running Google Play services, but it's a feat worth noting nonetheless. Chrome has been picking up some interesting new features recently, like a password generator, better file sharing, and since its 2019, a dark theme.

The Android eco-system has no dearth of web browser options like Firefox, Brave, and Opera to name a few. I see-saw between trying new browsers and enjoying their features, and relishing the familiarity of Chrome — even if it can get sluggish if you have too many times tabs open.