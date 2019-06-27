Truly wireless earbuds can get very expensive, but if you don't have a lot to spend, MindKoo's true wireless earbuds are a good option at a low price. We've partnered with MindKoo to give away 13 pairs of the earbuds, and if you want to buy them outright, we have an exclusive coupon code for you.

These earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for crystal-clear audio, IPX5 water resistance, a single button for controlling music playback, and comfortable eartips (both small and large sizes are included). You get up to five hours of playtime on both earbuds, and the case gives you a few full recharges.

We're giving away 13 of them below, but if you want to get a pair right now, we have an exclusive coupon code that drops the price. When you buy the MindKoo wireless earbuds on Amazon, enter code D38282UH at checkout to drop the price to just $35.98. That's about 1/4th the price of a pair of AirPods, for those of you keeping track at home.

The contest will run from June 27th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on June 30th, 2019. 13 winners will be selected, and each will receive one set of MindKoo wireless earbuds. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories).

MindKoo wireless earbuds

