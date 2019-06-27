You may remember when last year's Prime Day sale suffered a bit of a stutter to start, as the website crashed in the first few hours. In anticipation of Prime Day 2019, eBay has decided to run its own competing and overlapping sale, and it's calling out Amazon directly by titling the upcoming event a "Crash Sale."

Dates for the two events precisely overlap, with Amazon's Prime Day lasting longer than its name might imply from July 15th to 16th, and eBay's Crash Day coinciding on the 15th. In addition to the overlapping main event — which eBay says will include "doorbuster" sales of up to 50% off on brands including LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, and Garmin — a further seven days of "July 4th Savings" from July 1st through 7th will provide discounts of up to 85% off some products. Following that, two weeks of "Hot Deals for Hot Days" last from the 8th through 22nd, with new deals launching every day at up to 80% off.

It isn't clear how many independent sellers on eBay will be participating with these planned sales. Previous eBay promotions including its once-frequent coupons did sometimes apply to third-party seller products, though the upcoming sales may be more limited to specific sellers on the platform. Either way, come July 15th, you'll have more choice when it comes to deals.