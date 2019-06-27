Devolver Digital is bringing its 60-second adventure game Minit to Android. Initially, the studio published this stylish black and white video game on consoles and PC back in April of 2018, and even though it's been known that the title would be coming to Android, now that the pre-registration listing is up on the Play Store we are most likely nearing the official launch.

If you watch the trailer above you'll first notice that the stylish black and white pixel-based graphics provide this game a minimal look. The overall style gives off a Downwell vibe (another title published by Devolver Digital), though the gameplay is quite different. The top-down view and touchscreen controls offer something similar to that of an early Zelda game. The thing is, Minit is themed around the gimmick of only being able to play for one minute at a time before you die. Your first round starts with your character picking up a cursed sword, and at that point, you have sixty seconds to try and lift the curse before your death. Progression is made by reaching resting spots, which is where you'll pick up after your death, so you'll want to search these areas out to make sure you don't lose any momentum.

Further information about the Android release is lacking, so it's still unknown when the game will be officially launched or at what price. Luckily the Apple App Store should offer some insight since it lists the game for pre-order at $3.99 with a June 27th launch date. This should give a better idea of what to expect, though it's never certain that an iOS release will launch at the same time and price as an Android release, so take these details with a grain of salt.

If you're eager to get your hands on this quirky title, then you'll want to click on the pre-reg button in the widget below. Hopefully, we won't have that long of a wait before Devolver Digital officially releases Minit on the Google Play Store.