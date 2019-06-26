Sony is about to launch a new flagship Xperia smartphone, and it really wants you to pre-order it. Pre-order bonuses are nothing new, but Sony is offering a very enticing deal. If you pre-order the Xperia 1, Sony will throw in a pair of WH1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones worth $350.

The Xperia 1 sports a 6.5-inch 4K OLD display, a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and a triple-lens camera system. There's no headphone jack on the phone, so maybe you'll want some Bluetooth headphones? That's where the pre-order deal comes in handy. The XM3s are arguably the best over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones available with excellent audio fidelity, effective noise-cancellation, long battery life, and USB-C charging. They retail for $350.

To qualify for the free headphones, you'll have to buy the Xperia 1 during the pre-order period of June 28 through July 12. The phone will retail for 949.99, so it's no impulse purchase. Still, the free $350 headphones make the price easier to swallow.