Speeding Ahead to the Future of Phone Service

Let's cut to the chase! You love getting unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot for just $40/month on Verizon’s 4G LTE Network – and the care packages you receive in the mail don’t hurt either.

But there is one more thing that some of you have been asking for:

Starting today, and for a limited time, we’re removing the 5 Mbps data speed cap for our current and new members at no added cost.

Why a limited time? Since we launched, our members have shared that the offering we've put together has served their everyday needs. We have also receive speed-specific questions and feedback from potential members, so we're taking this opportunity to provide a truly unlimited experience to everyone - both current members and those who sign up now - to test out Visible for themselves. The "limited time" window to receive this offering will be determined as we learn more about member needs. We'll also be rolling these insights into a bigger program to come later this year. However, everyone who gets to experience uncapped speeds will get to keep them – again, at no additional cost - as long as they are a member.

If you’re already a member, all you need to do is restart your phone. And if you’re not yet a member, sign up now to enjoy uncapped data speeds for as long as you’re with Visible.

As you know, Visible was designed and launched as a community-driven brand. We’re constantly listening to your feedback, and testing our product features together so that we are learning and iterating from our members’ experience. Let us know what works and where there’s room for improvement. Tag us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and share your thoughts.

And if you haven’t joined Visible yet, what are you waiting for? Sign up for service today at visible.com or via our app.

**Visible is America’s first fully digital carrier running on Verizon’s fast 4G LTE network (unlimited text, talk, data, now with uncapped data speeds, at only $40 all in. Unlimited hotspot with speeds up to 5 Mbps is also included.

