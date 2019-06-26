LG only recently updated the Verizon and AT&T variants of its V40 ThinQ to Android 9. Now, customers using the unlocked version of the phone are given the same favor, as the company has released the Pie update on these devices, too.
The new software has been rolling out for a while already as My LG Cell Phones reported the OTA on June 17. But today, LG has updated its website to include information on version V405QA20a — which just states that it's the Android Pie OS upgrade.
Many interested parties have likely received the OTA by now, but if it hasn't arrived on your phone yet, you probably won't have to wait too long. Alternatively, you can install the LG Bridge software (head to "How to Update" in the link) on your computer to update the V40 yourself.
- Source:
- LG
- Via:
- My LG Cell Phones
