For those of us who only travel occasionally, Google search and alerts about upcoming flights are more than enough. But if you're a frequent traveller, you likely use a service like TripIt to stay on top of every detail regarding your flights. Starting today, you won't need to open the app on your phone to do so, you can simply ask your Google Home or Echo speaker and get the answer.

TripIt is now integrated with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. To enable the skill for each service, click on the corresponding link and connect your account. Then you simply need to say, "Hey Google, talk to TripIt," or, "Alexa, open TripIt," and you'll be talking to the service. It's only able to answer questions regarding your next trip though, not the ones after, so keep that in mind if you have multiple ones planned.

TripIt users can ask these questions — the four in italics at the end are only available for TripIt Pro subscribers.

What is my flight summary?

What time is my flight?

What is my airline?

What type of aircraft am I flying on?

What is the weather like at my destination?

What seat do I have?

What is the duration of my flight?

When do I arrive?

What is my flight’s status?

When should I leave for the airport?

What terminal is my flight in?

Where is my gate?

The next time you're packing and start wondering if your trip is at four or six o'clock, or if you should grab a coat or a bunch of t-shirts, you don't need to stop what you're doing to check your devices, you can just ask your phone or smart speaker. That's modern convenience for you.