We're coming to the end of another road, everyone. OnePlus has started rolling out the last Open Beta for the 5/5T. At least it brings Zen Mode to the phones, a feature the 6/6T got not too long ago. There are some other improvements, too, as usual, but for a final beta, it has only one highlighting feature.
Here's the changelog:
- System
- General bug fixes and stability improvements
- Weather
- Improved scrolling experience for switching between pages
- Weather cards for multiple cities can now be rearranged or deleted by tapping and holding on them
- Optimized user experience by allowing you to use this app while app permission to access GPS location is disabled
- Phone
- Improved animation effects when switching between pages
- Improved experience with searching for contacts
- Optimized Quick Responses for declined calls and supported editing Quick Responses
- Zen Mode
- Added Zen Mode helping you keep away from the screen and back to life for 20 minutes
So, obviously, the thing that will get most people excited is the addition of Zen Mode — some of you might even find it useful. Otherwise, this update brings some improved animations and "scrolling experiences," not to mention the typical vague general bug fixes and such.
This being the final Open Beta, OnePlus has provided the stable build links for the OP5 and OP5T, so if you'd like to head back now, simply flash them. Your data will be wiped, mind you. From then on, you'll get the latest stable OxygenOS builds as they roll out. Who knows if we'll see a closed Community Beta when the Q update is in testing, but for now, enjoy.
- Source:
- OnePlus
