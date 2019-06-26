Motorola said last year that it would update The Moto Z2 Force to Android Pie, along with a raft of newer phones. The Z2 Force was the last flagship phone from the company to launch on all major carriers, but Motorola isn't updating most of those. A Moto rep has now confirmed that it will only release Pie for the Verizon edition because it needs Pie for 5G Moto Mod support. Everyone else is out of luck.

The Z2 Force launched in summer 2017, so we're coming up on the two-year anniversary. It had Nougat at the time and got an update to Oreo across the board. It's not unusual to expect a single OS update on a budget phone, but flagship phones usually get at least two. Motorola cites a "variety of reasons" for the lack of update support but fails to elaborate on any of them.

Owners of the Z2 Force on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile won't get Pie, probably because certifying updates on carriers costs money. Verizon needs Pie so it can keep pushing 5G Moto Mods, so it likely cut Motorola a deal. This is a bummer, but we should probably stop expecting long term update support from Motorola.