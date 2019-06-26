Last week we learned that No Break Games' quirky physics-based puzzle game Human: Fall Flat would be coming to Android on June 26th, and thankfully the developer has stayed true to its word as the title is now officially available on the Play Store for $4.99.

Human: Fall Flat is an odd puzzle game with imprecise controls, and that's by design. You can expect both a single player mode as well as multiplayer content where you can group with up to 3 other friends. Whether you chose to go it solo or enjoy teaming up, the puzzle-based gameplay remains the same. You'll spend your time solving these puzzles by exploring the bounds of the game's physics through wacky controls, and there are multiple solutions for each level. The single-player campaign should take players around five hours to finish, and the multiplayer mode should provide up to eight hours of play.

I'm sure the first thing people would like to know about this Android port is how well it controls. If you've ever played the console or PC releases, then you'll know that the controls have never been that exact, and this holds true for the mobile release. On the left of the screen you'll find a thumbstick, and on the right are your left and right-hand controls as well as a jump button. At first, it can be a struggle to use both hands in tandem, but with a little practice, you can get through most puzzles without too much trouble. Really, the only issue I have with the controls is the fact that there's no support for physical controllers, which also means there's no Shield TV support.

Another question people may have is how well the online support works. There are already a few complaints on the Play Store that note some lag in the multiplayer mode, but in my experience, my connections have worked fine with up to 4 people in one game. Of course, this is a new release, so the servers may not be up to snuff during the launch period, so your mileage may vary.

Human: Fall Flat is indeed a premium release, just like it was on consoles and PC. You can pick it up today for $4.99 ($10 cheaper than on Steam), and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included. Achievements are supported through a Google Play Games Services sign in as well as cloud saving, which means you can easily pick up where you last left off no matter which supported Android device you want to play on.

I'm a big fan of quality ports landing on Android, and so the release of Human: Fall Flat is indeed a very welcome addition to the Android gaming library. Of course, it's difficult not to notice the dropped controller support, and I do have to wonder how long the servers will be full of players to group with. At the very least, if you plan on playing with friends or family, then this is a great co-op game to pick up, plus the single-player mode holds its own, so you can easily have fun by yourself. For $4.99, I wholeheartedly recommend picking up Human: Fall Flat on the Play Store if you're a fan of exploration-based puzzle games.