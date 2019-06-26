We've only reported Google Go's 10 million download numbers last September, and today, the app has reached another milestone: it now boasts 100 million installs on the Play Store. Since it's pre-installed on all Android Go phones, this might indicate that Android Go is quite a successful endeavor for Google, as this would suggest that the amount of newly activated Go devices skyrocketed over the past half year.

We have to keep in mind that the correlation between Google Go and Android Go phones isn't picture perfect, though. You can install the app on other phones, and coupled with our own coverage and the fact that Go saves users a ton of mobile data, we can assume that it does run on lots of regular Android phones, especially in its most popular markets such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil. The app also originated as Search Lite in 2017 before Android Go was a thing, where it accumulated some downloads, too.

Still, the rapid growth in download numbers on the Play Store is an indicator that Go devices are not unsuccessful, even if the 100 million mark is the highest estimate we can assume. It's likely that the number is, in fact, much lower. All in all, this remains the best calculation we have on our hands since Google doesn't report the total number of devices it ships Android on.