If you're looking for a solution to keep track of your home while away, a smart security camera is a good option — they're easy to set up, don't require additional hardware, and don't cost too much. The TP-Link Kasa Cam is one such smart camera and it's currently on sale for $62 — it usually sells for around $80, down from the MSRP of $100.

The sale price of $62 is currently across retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H — though I also see it for $60 in-store at Office Depot. This is a fair bit cheaper than the Nest Indoor Camera and the Arlo Pro 2Wyze does make cheaper cameras, but the software experience can be lacking, with reports of delayed live playback.

The Kasa Cam (model number KC-120) is a step up from the entry-level Spot. It can record and stream 1080p video, then beam it to your phone, TV, or smart display — it supports both Google and Amazon displays. With two-way audio, motion and sound detection, and customizable activity zones for alerts, the Kasa Cam has all the bells and whistles one may expect from a camera in its category. There's even support for IFTTT, so the possibilities are endless.

Purchasing the hardware lets you store two days/1GB of video footage on TP-Link's cloud. For additional storage, a Kasa Care subscription is needed — $4/mo gives you 14 days/14GB of storage while $7/mo gives you 30 day/30GB.