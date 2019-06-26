If you're looking for a solution to keep track of your home while away, a smart security camera is a good option — they're easy to set up, don't require additional hardware, and don't cost too much. The TP-Link Kasa Cam is one such smart camera and it's currently on sale for $62 — it usually sells for around $80, down from the MSRP of $100.



The sale price of $62 is currently across retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H — though I also see it for $60 in-store at Office Depot. This is a fair bit cheaper than the Nest Indoor Camera and the Arlo Pro 2 — Wyze does make cheaper cameras, but the software experience can be lacking, with reports of delayed live playback.

The Kasa Cam (model number KC-120) is a step up from the entry-level Spot. It can record and stream 1080p video, then beam it to your phone, TV, or smart display — it supports both Google and Amazon displays. With two-way audio, motion and sound detection, and customizable activity zones for alerts, the Kasa Cam has all the bells and whistles one may expect from a camera in its category. There's even support for IFTTT, so the possibilities are endless.

Purchasing the hardware lets you store two days/1GB of video footage on TP-Link's cloud. For additional storage, a Kasa Care subscription is needed — $4/mo gives you 14 days/14GB of storage while $7/mo gives you 30 day/30GB.