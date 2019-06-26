Article Contents
We're halfway through another week, so here are some app sales for you. Today's list is small, so it shouldn't take you too long to get through it.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Games
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stories: Your Choice (more diamonds and tickets) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tap N' Drop: Ball in Basket $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 1 Hero $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Block Crush (NoADs) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eight-Minute Empire $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nomads of the Fallen Star $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Nomad 2 (Oreo+) $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Room Two $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Room Three $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Room: Old Sins $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Urban legend : Shin Hayarigami – Blindman $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dealer’s Life - Pawn Shop Tycoon $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Talisman: The Horus Heresy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Circulus - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Secret Mission - Watch Face $11.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
