Amazon unveiled its 100W subwoofer last year to complement Echo speakers with augmented bass. As the Echo Sub needs to be paired with at least one Echo, the company is bundling its devices together to make them more affordable than when purchased separately. Until now, a pair of speakers and a subwoofer was selling for $250, but the price just dropped another $20, which is $100 less than when buying the three products separately.

The subwoofer offers both 1.1 and 2.1 pairing, which means you can place the second Echo in a different room and benefit from multi-room audio with extra bass coming from the Sub. Unfortunately, the latter doesn't have a microphone or Alexa support, so you'll still need to converse with the Echo and won't be able to use the Sub for clearer audio input.

When purchased separately, the Echoes would typically cost $100 each, and the Sub would add another $130 to the bill, for a total of $330, instead of $230 when bought together. Also, while the Sub only comes in grey, you can choose between Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone fabrics for your speakers for the same price. The Walnut finish will cost you an extra $50, but the bundle still lets you save $90 compared to buying the devices separately.