T-Mobile to Carry the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Bellevue, Washington — June 25, 2019 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G available to customers starting June 28. The newest Samsung Galaxy taps into LTE and 5G in millimeter wave (mmWave) high-band spectrum simultaneously, boosting the capabilities of the Un-carrier’s network in parts of six urban areas (Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York). And where customers don’t get a 5G signal, the device will fly on T-Mobile’s advanced nationwide LTE network.

“5G from T-Mobile is different because we have a very different plan to deliver broad, deep and transformational 5G – to everyone! Unlike the other guys, we believe 5G should cover people near and far – especially those in rural America. And we believe 5G should not cost more,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “With this device, customers can supplement their already kick-ass LTE experience with a 5G boost in a few cities now, but if our merger with Sprint is approved, the New T-Mobile will build a 5G network for all … the kind of 5G network America deserves.”

To ensure customers know where they can access faster 5G speeds, T-Mobile published a millimeter wave coverage map for each city…while simultaneously throwing some side-eye at the carriers for refusing to publish 5G coverage maps.

To support the new smartphone, T-Mobile is pioneering a technology first with Multi-band Dual Connectivity across the Un-carrier’s entire 5G network, aggregating 5G in the millimeter wave band and LTE. That means customers can supplement an already blazing-fast LTE experience with 5G using mmWave spectrum for even better speeds.

Today’s news underscores the need for a multi-band 5G spectrum strategy. Real, game-changing, innovation-driving 5G requires broad and deep nationwide coverage. And that can only be achieved by using low, mid and high spectrum bands. That’s where the New T-Mobile comes in.

If the merger with Sprint is approved, New T-Mobile will utilize T-Mobile’s low-band and high-band mmWave spectrum, along with Sprint’s mid-band spectrum to deliver a broad and deep truly nationwide 5G network – the approach that’s NEEDED to serve all Americans. The New T-Mobile also won’t charge extra for 5G, with a commitment of at least three years with zero price hikes to existing plans, and strong economic incentive for even lower prices in the future. While the New T-Mobile’s 5G network will expand massively, customers’ bills won’t expand to access 5G.

About the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G



In addition to 5G, the Galaxy S10 5G is a supercharged device that levels up the incredible features of the recently launched Galaxy S10 lineup. It has the largest Galaxy screen yet with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a pro-grade camera system with six lenses and 3D Depth Sensing technology, a massive 4,500 mAh battery and Wireless PowerShare.

And of course, the Galaxy S10 5G lights up all the advanced capabilities of T-Mobile's LTE network, which covers 99% of Americans, giving you faster speeds thanks to 4X4 MIMO, LAA and carrier aggregation and taps into Extended Range LTE for even more coverage and capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available in select stores in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York for well-qualified customers at $31.25/month ($549.99 down, Full Retail Price: $1299.99) – all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan (EIP).