OnePlus has three tiers of software release: the Stable version its phones ship with, an Open Beta for testing, and a private Closed Beta that gets an advance look at super secret features under NDA — paired with bigger bugs and a duty to report them. OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners interested in bleeding-edge testing and willing to lend a hand when it comes to digging up bugs can now apply to be one of the special 250 admitted to the Closed Beta.

OnePlus has a few requirements that applicants must meet, as well as a few warnings. You must:

Own and use a OnePlus 7 Series device.

Be an active OnePlus Community member.

Be willing to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack.

Be able to flash builds which require a "clean flash" which will cause data loss.

You'll also have to sign an NDA to be accepted, since you'll get to play with new and upcoming features before they may be publicly announced or released, and they may have issues to start.

It's quite a bit more responsibility than the Open Betas, which anyone can flash and use. If you're up to the challenge, feel free to apply here, but remember that it's going to be a whole lot more work than just enjoying new features early.