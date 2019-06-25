Beats, the headphones brand now owned by Apple, has rebranded its Android app. Previously dedicated to the Beats Pill+ speaker, and therefore called "Beats Pill," the app now services several of the company's headphones too and has thus been renamed to a simple "Beats."

The five Bluetooth headphones it now supports are the Studio3 and Solo3 headsets, the Powerbeats3 and BeatsX neckbands, and the true wireless Powerbeats Pro.

Thanks to their integration with the app, you can speed up discovery and pairing of your headphones, check battery life and overall status, download and install updates, and control the Active Noise Cancellation on the Studio3. Support for the Pill+ is still available in the app, so you can still control your Bluetooth speaker as you used to — nothing's changing there.

If you have one of Beats' Bluetooth headsets and you never downloaded the app because it wasn't compatible with your gadget, you should grab it now. You'll find it at the link below.