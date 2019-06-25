OnePlus has moved on to hyping the OnePlus 7 family, but it hasn't forgotten about the 6 and 6T. These phones have a new Open Beta release today. It's version 21 for the OnePlus 6 and 13 for the 6T. Don't expect major changes this time, but it sounds like OnePlus has smoothed over some rough edges.

Here's the changelog, which is the same for both phones.

System General bug fixes and stability improvements Screen Recorder Added FPS (Frames per second) option giving you more control over recording effects

Weather Improved scrolling experience for switching between pages Weather cards for multiple cities can now be rearranged or deleted by tapping and holding on them Optimized user experience by allowing you to use this app while app permission to access GPS location is disabled

Phone Improved animation effects when switching between pages Improved experience with searching for contacts Optimized Quick Responses for declined calls and supported editing Quick Responses



The most notable feature update looks to be the option to change the FPS in screen recordings. Otherwise, it's fixes and optimizations. Users who have installed an Open Beta already will get this version as an OTA in the next few days. If you want to jump on this beta from the stable release, OnePlus has full instructions on flashing the image on its site.