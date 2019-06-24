The price of SanDisk's 200GB microSD card has been falling since it debuted at MWC back in 2015. It's hard to believe that this card once retailed for $400, as it's available today for a tiny fraction of that ($24) on Amazon. That's a lot of storage for the money.
This SanDisk Ultra obviously has a ton of storage, but it doesn't carry high-speed ratings. Basically, if you're planning on transferring a ton of data on the regular or recording 4K video, you might want to consider a card with U3 classification. Otherwise, this card will do just fine for most of you.
Amazon is offering this card for $24 for today only as part of their Deal of the Day discounts. Prime shipping is here as well. There are some other storage deals for today as well:
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD with USB adapter: $29.99
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSD with USB adapter: $22.99
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 (microUSB and USB 3.0): $32.79
- WD 3TB My Passport X USB 3.0 external hard drive: $82.99
- Seagate 6TB Backup Plus Hub: $99.99
As of publishing time, all of these deals are slated to end in about 14.5 hours. Be sure to make your decisions before then.
- Source:
- Amazon
