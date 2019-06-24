Raspberry Pi has quickly grown to become the go-to device for tinkerers, hobbyists, and developers alike. Over the years, the tiny computers have reached the attention of Android enthusiasts as well, with someone creating a DIY head unit for Android Auto. Google has turned its eyes to Raspberry, too, with it once planning to add the Pi 3 to AOSP. Today, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the latest iteration of its small device, the Pi 4 — which the company says is strong enough to replace a desktop.

Announcing #RaspberryPi4: your tiny, dual-display, desktop computer…and robot brains, smart home hub, media centre, networked AI core, factory controller, and much more: https://t.co/h2NcFcwOwS pic.twitter.com/8L9zhCgG0k — Raspberry Pi (@Raspberry_Pi) June 24, 2019

The new Raspberry Pi 4 upgrades its hardware with a Broadcomm BCM2711 SoC, support for dual-screen 4K video output, USB 3.0, the option for up to 4GB of RAM, and USB Type-C power input.

With these new capabilities, the Pi 4 could replace a proper desktop computer for some users. Especially when paired with a full 4GB of RAM, the ARM Cortex-A72 CPU should be powerful enough to run a couple of applications at a decent pace, without running into memory problems right away. Due to the form factor remaining the same, it should also be possible to swap out an older model for a Pi 4 when you deem it's time to upgrade your DIY project.

Specs CPU 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 CPU (Broadcom 2711) RAM 1 / 2 / 4 GB WiFi On-board wireless LAN - dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet Bluetooth On-board Bluetooth 5.0 HS low-energy (BLE) USB connectivity 2x USB 2, 2x USB 3, 1x USB C (power supply) Video output 2x micro HDMI with 4K output

Despite all these improvements, the pricing hasn't changed. The base model with 1GB of RAM is still available for $35, while the new 2GB and 4GB versions will set you back $45 and $55 respectively. With all these flagship smartphones getting more expensive, it's nice to see that some machines remain affordable and accessible for enthusiasts, regardless of their financial situation.

Alternate Title: Raspberry Pi 4 finally moves to USB-C; ball's in your court, headphone-makers.