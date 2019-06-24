Summer is officially underway, and we've got some hot deals for you (sorry). This week, you'll find a really great price on the first-generation Sonos One speaker, plus solid discounts on wireless chargers, a cheap smart light, and a connected bathroom scale for less than you'd probably pay for a regular old dumb bathroom scale.



Sonos One (Gen 1): $145 ($25 off)

Sonos recently refreshed its popular One speaker with new guts, but it doesn't look or sound any different than this, the first-generation model. The Gen 2 model costs $199, but you can get the Gen 1 for $144.95 today from B&H, $25 off its usual price of $170.

Choetech 5-coil wireless charger: $31 ($19 off)

I reviewed Choetech's five-coil wireless charger and liked it quite a bit; it can charge two devices at once, which is great if you're trying to keep cables to a minimum. At full price, it's not exactly a bargain, but you can stack an on-page coupon with code KBXDNH76 to save a total of $19 on Amazon. That's a much more comfortable price point.

Anker 10W wireless charging pad: $10 ($4 off)

If $32 is still too much for you, though, you can grab a couple of these Anker charging pads for $10 apiece by clipping the on-page coupon. They don't come with power bricks, but they do include USB cables. They'll push up to 10 watts to compatible devices.

Eufy Lumos tunable white smart bulb: $14 ($8 off)

A tunable white bulb from Philips Hue will run you more than $20. You don't have to pay that much for customizable smart lighting, though: Anker's equivalent Eufy Lumos bulbs are just over $14 each on Amazon with coupon code EUFYBULB, and they do everything their more expensive Hue counterparts do — and they don't require a hub to do it.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: $20 ($10 off)

This week's third and final Anker-made item, the Eufy Smart Scale C1 connects to your phone and tracks your weight and an approximation of your body composition over time. Seeing longer trends can be helpful in reaching your fitness goals, as short-term fluctuations are often discouraging. Usually $29.99, you can get the C1 for $10 off by entering coupon code EUFYSLC1 at checkout.