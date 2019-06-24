Jaybird is pretty much athletic earbud royalty, and that reputation can come at a premium. The Jaybird X4 are, in my opinion, the most comfortable earbuds the company makes, and you can get 'em at an uncommon discount today: the buds are $30 off pretty much everywhere you can find them.

It's not necessarily Jaybird's best headset overall, but the X4 comes darn close with great sound quality and a very comfortable fit. They're also IPx7 certified, so you don't have to worry about sweating or running through the mud or whatever it is you do that gets your head wet while exercising.

You'll find the X4 at this price direct from Jaybird, as well as at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and probably anywhere else you can buy them. You can read our full review here, and hit any of the links below to grab a pair for yourself.