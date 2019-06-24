You've always been able to access Google Drive files offline with the official 'Backup & Sync' desktop client, but given how terrible that application is, it's nice to see the web app get similar functionality. Google added the ability to mark Docs files for offline access (and edit them offline) earlier this year, but now you can save any Drive file.

"You can already make Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files available offline," the company wrote in a blog post. "Now, as part of a new beta, you can mark also PDF, image, Microsoft Office, and other non-Google files for offline access using Google Drive on Chrome."

The functionality is currently limited to G Suite organizations who have opted into the beta programs for File Stream and offline access. It should also work for regular Gmail accounts once offline access is enabled, though the rollout may not be complete. Annoyingly, the functionality is still limited to Chrome — as much as Google doesn't like to acknowledge it sometimes, Firefox still exists.