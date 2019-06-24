Article Contents
Welcome to the final week of June. Today's list of app sales isn't all that impressive, but some of you might something you like.
Free
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
- Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quick Reminders - Notification Notes & Reminders $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gallery Pro: Photo Manager & Editor $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
- INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Knights+ : Ghost Hunter (idle rpg) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 6 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- English Hindi Dictionary $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends within the hour
- English Italian Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends within the hour
- French German Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends within the hour
- French Italian Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends within the hour
- Keto Diet Recipes (Pro) - Beginners Guide - Macros $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends within the hour
- Spanish Italian Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends within the hour
- Sun Locator Pro $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends within the hour
- YoWindow Weather $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Purple Player Pro: Music Player - Mp3 Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends within the hour
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends within the hour
- Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Camel Up $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marble Monster $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Noch mal! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gold Rush! Anniversary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tesla vs Lovecraft $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GALAXY: SURVIVOR $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Football Manager 2019 Mobile $8.99 -> $2.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- FAB $1.99 -> $1.20; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gradeon - A Rounded Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hyperdrive for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
