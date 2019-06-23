Nest products are known to be well designed, easy to use, and reliable. What they're not so popular for is their price, which tends to be quite high. When the brand launched its Secure starter kit, it priced is at $400, which was probably a bit too steep. However, its all-in-one alarm system is now available for $230-$250, making it far more affordable than before.

The bundle includes the Guard base station, a pair of Detect sensors, as well as two RFID tags to disarm the system quickly. The hub features a built-in siren to deter intruders and connects to your network over Wi-Fi. It can be operated using your phone, the keypad or the included tags. The Detects are quite versatile, as they act as both motion and door or window sensors, depending on how you mount them. They're also designed to recognize your pet, so it doesn't inadvertently set off the alarm. Lastly, they can light up the path at night while you walk past them for added convenience. Of course, the kit can be extended to add more devices, with support for up to thirty Detects and ten tags, with the option to de-activate lost ones for extra security.

The product was selling for $280 back in February, but it's now available for as low as $230 on A4C, $245 from a third-party seller on Amazon, or $250 from B&H. We don't know how long this sale will last, but we recommend ordering yours today if you're thinking of getting one.