If you want a pair of truly wireless earbuds that can withstand the elements, EarFun has you covered. The EarFun Free earbuds are comfortable, IPX7 waterproof, and have 30 hours of play time with the included case — and you can buy them for just $45.

The EarFun Free has everything you would expect from wireless earbuds. The buds have a snug and comfortable fit, they support Bluetooth 5.0 for a stronger connection, and they have 6mm graphene drivers for great sound quality. You can also activate the voice assistant on your phone (be it Google Assistant or Siri) with just a tap.

Weatherproofing is one of the main focuses for the EarFun Free. Both buds are IPX7 wateproof, so they can hold up to water and sweat without issue. EarFun is using a unique water-tight covering that doesn't wear off after a few months, unlike many other popular wireless earbuds.

Not only are the earbuds wireless, but the case is too — you can place the earbud case on top of any Qi wireless charger to power up. Of course, you can use the Type-C port for charging as well, but that's not nearly as fun.

You can order the EarFun Free right now for just $45 on Indiegogo, but only a few Early Bird units are left. EarFun is also giving away a few units on Facebook.