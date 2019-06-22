Having a visual Google Assistant device in the kitchen is something I didn't know I wanted, but now it's hard to live without. There are a few options out there, but today's deal is one to consider. Rakuten members can score an 8" Lenovo Smart Display for a mere $83, a very nice $117 off the $200 MSRP.

If you'd like to know all about the Lenovo Smart Display, be sure to check out our review here — Ryne goes into some excellent detail about what's it like living with the Smart Display. This model is the smaller of the two available from Lenovo, but it features a camera for Duo calls and a front-facing speaker so you can hear Assistant's responses, your music, or your YouTube videos more directly.

To get the savings, enter code LEN17 to get the $82.99 price (before applicable taxes and shipping). Becoming a Rakuten member is free, so go ahead and sign up before purchasing to save your extra $17 off the $99.99 sale price.