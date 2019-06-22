Are you on the lookout for a large TV, but don't have the budget to match? While a 55-inch TV is usually sufficient for a city apartment, going up to 60 inches give you that little bit of extra screen real estate, and at $330, today's deal on a Hisense 4K TV is a pretty good option.

This 4K television (model number 60R5800E) from Hisense has Roku's OS built-in, making it a breeze to set up and access your streaming services — even more so if you already have a Roku account, as a single login is all you need.

There's support for HDR10 content, and the "Motion Rate 120" technology is supposed to help with high framerate videos, though I personally turn off all motion smoothing. You're looking at a mid-range TV, roughly equivalent to TCL's 4-series.

The $330 price is the lowest I've seen a 60-inch telly drop to — this particular model was last seen on sale for $380. It can be bought over at Walmart, where there's free 2-day delivery, or you can pick it up in-store if you enjoy the wonderful ambiance.