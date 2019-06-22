Though the Pixel 3 may not be the latest thing on the block anymore, it's still an excellent phone with a class-leading camera. If you've been waiting for them to drop in price before picking one up, Amazon is currently offering refurbished Pixel 3s for just $390.

The Pixel 3 isn't a spec powerhouse like many competitors, but the stock Android software keeps everything smooth. It sports a 5.5" 1080p OLED display, a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, a dual 8MP front-facing setup, and a 2,915mAh battery. It also has IP68 certification against water and dust and fast wireless charging.

These are refurbished by Amazon-qualified suppliers and come with 90-day guarantees. So if you're not satisfied with the phone's condition, you can just send it back for a full refund. The $390 price is only good for the black colorway; the white is $413.85, and the pink is $445.98. If you want one, you'd better hurry; there are only a handful left in stock at this point.