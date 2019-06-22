Google Keep is probably the best note-taking app available for Android right now. It's a great way to keep track of things you need to remember, especially given that all of your notes appear on all of your devices because everything is tied to your Google account. Keep has just hit 500 million Play Store downloads, which is no small feat.

Keep gets updated from time to time, with the most recent addition being the long-awaited dark mode. Although it is pre-installed on some devices, we give it good odds that many of the 500 million downloads were from people who actually wanted to install the app.

If you've been looking for a good note-taking app and somehow haven't tried out Google Keep, you should definitely give it a shot. You can download it via the app widget or the source link, both below.