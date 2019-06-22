Truly wireless earbuds are great to have, but if you want to use them for extended periods of time, you have to bring along the charging case. Most cases are thicker than the average smartphone, and can be uncomfortable in your pocket). Aipower's new Wearbuds wireless earbuds are more convenient to carry around than any other earbuds, because they can be stored on your wrist, and we've partnered with Aipower to give away four pars to Android Police readers.

The Aipower Wearbuds have all the features you would expect on wireless earbuds, including Bluetooth 5.0 support, noise canceling, premium silicon ear tips, instant pairing, IPX6 waterproofing (the band is IPX5), and aptX codec support. The included wristband is a bonus feature — not only does it serve as a charger for the earbuds, but it also works as a dedicated fitness tracker, and it can display notifications from your phone on its integrated touchscreen.

Battery life is also very good, with an estimated 5.5 hours of playtime for the earbuds (12 hours with the band), and seven days of life for the band. We're giving away four pairs below, but you can also pre-order Wearbuds right now from Kickstarter. The early bird pricing of $49 is already sold out, but you can still grab a pair for just $99.

The contest will run from June 22nd, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on June 25th, 2019. Four winners will be selected, and each will receive one Aipower Wearbuds. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories).

Aipower Wearbuds giveaway

