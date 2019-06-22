Earlier this month we reported Samsung was offering $100 off on most of the S10 lineup. Unfortunately, this deal wasn't available on the least expensive 128GB variants, which meant the 128GB S10e was the same price as the 256GB version at some retailers. However, the brand just extended the markdown to all handsets, and other retailers are even adding some discounts of their own, letting you save up to $300 on a new unlocked phone.

When bought directly from Samsung, all unlocked S10e, S10, and S10+ devices are currently $100 off. However, Best Buy is topping this markdown with another $200 off when activating the device the same day, which lets you save a total of $300 on the phone's initial price. This means a new S10e will be as low as $449, an S10 will cost you just $599, and the larger S10+ will be down to $699.

In case you're not willing to activate the phone the day of your purchase, B&H has a deal for you as well, as it's offering a $100 on-click coupon on all models in addition to Samsung's price drop. This means all models, including 128GB variants, are $200 off and don't require anything more than clicking the clip coupon before checking out.

Finally, unlike some Galaxy S10 deals we share, these devices are the American variants, which means they'll benefit from full warranty coverage in the US and work with CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon. They'll also come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC instead of Samsung Exynos 9820, and won't have a dual-SIM slot like the international version.