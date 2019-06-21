Much like car manufacturers, phone companies are starting to see the value in developing multiple partially-autonomous brands for different demographics. Huawei has Honor, Oppo has OnePlus, and so on. Xiaomi released the first device under its 'Poco' brand last year, and now the company is developing another division — 'CC.'

"Xiaomi today announced Mi CC, its new smartphone series under its Mi brand," the company wrote in a blog post. "Besides standing for camera+camera, a dual-camera setup on Mi CC, CC also refers to a variety of meanings including chic, cool, colorful and creative, aiming at the global young generation with its trendy design and camera features."

Xiaomi says Mi CC is "one of the youngest production teams in Xiaomi," with art majors supposedly making up half of the group. The company's CEO called Mi CC, "a trendy mobile phone for global young people," which only made me roll my eyes a few times while writing this article.

On a serious note, Xiaomi has a great track record for bringing flagship-level features to budget phones, so there's a very good chance the Mi CC phones will be great devices. I'm still impatiently waiting for the company to finally bring its phones to the United States, but given the current political climate, that seems far off.