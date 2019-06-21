The Galaxy S7 is an old phone, so it's no surprise that Samsung isn't planning on releasing updates for it as frequently anymore. Back in April, the company already announced that the S7 and S7 edge would receive updates on a quarterly basis rather than monthly, but it's just downgraded the update frequency once again to "other regular."
For those unfamiliar with Samsung's security update schedules, there are three frequencies: monthly, quarterly, and "other regular." The first two are pretty self-explanatory, but "other regular" is the lowest tier and basically means that security patches will be pushed whenever Samsung deems them necessary. It's a bit odd how the S7 and S7 edge went from monthly to "other regular" in the span of three months, but it is an old phone after all.
This might be a sign for those of you still using a Galaxy S7 to upgrade. Not having the latest security patches makes you vulnerable to attacks that newer phones won't be. We hear the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are pretty good.
- Source:
- Samsung
