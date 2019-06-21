You've probably seen a certain story popping up on your news feeds this morning about the "leak" of a "Galaxy Note 10 Tesla Edition." No such product has leaked and there is no reason to believe a Tesla Edition Galaxy Note 10 exists. This wasn't even a rumor until this morning, when a certain publication rather renowned recently for producing brain-dead clickbait posted about it, but allow us to unravel this very, very, very easily debunked (did I mention just how easy it was?) story.

The image you've seen of the Tesla Edition phone in question was created by well-known UK tech YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss. You can see the image he tweeted over a week ago below.

I hesitate to link even to him, as he's rather well-known for kind-of-irresponsibly posting images like this without the necessary context that they are totally and completely fake. They're just fabrications, fantasies - asking what if. But what ends up happening so often is that these images are reposted with even less context, especially in countries where the fact that it's a fabrication may easily get lost in translation, like China.

Well, it did. And it was in China. Somebody just straight up took MrWhoseTheBoss's photo here and posted it to Weibo. The photo is just as fake as it was when MrWhoseTheBoss posted it, but at that point the context was lost, even if his watermark is still pretty obviously visible on the slightly-altered Weibo image. One might even say it's so visible you'd have to deliberately ignore it! But it was probably sent to someone at that shall-not-be-named publication as a news tip, and someone at said publication did absolutely no research and just realized "Tesla + Samsung = CLICKZ" and posted enough words about it to create a story, and now it's a thing.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tesla Edition is not a thing. It does not exist. You are being told what is, objectively, fake news. That is all. Have a nice day.