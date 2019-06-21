At an event in London today, the Honor 20 series was unveiled with an emphasis flagship photography at an affordable price. Honor has made no secret of the fact it's targeting the youth segment of the smartphone market and it hopes this latest selection will appeal to camera-conscious youngsters on relatively small budgets.

The flagship model is the Honor 20 Pro, which includes no fewer than four rear cameras. The 48MP main sensor is the same one used in the recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro, and it's supplemented by a 16MP wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 32MP and situated within a 4.5mm punch hole cutout in the 6.26-inch FHD LCD display. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the device and doubles as a power button.

For what is an affordable smartphone, the internals are truly impressive. Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC is supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for what should be a performance powerhouse. A 4,000mAh battery promises at least a full day, and the included 22.5W fast charger can top it up by 50% in 30 minutes

At the same time, a regular Honor 20 was also unveiled with the same display, processor, and main camera sensor. The main differences are that the third camera is a 2MP depth assist sensor instead of a telephoto, the RAM and storage configuration is only 6 and 128GB, and the battery is slightly smaller at 3,750mAh.

Although it actually launched in China already, the Honor 20 Lite was also covered at the event today. It offers an entirely different design with a waterdrop notch, Kirin 710 chip, and just 4GB of RAM. It does have a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 24MP main sensor, however, and the front selfie camera is 32MP like its siblings.

The Honor 20 will set you back €499, with black, blue, and iridescent white color options available. The Honor 20 Pro will cost €599 and comes in curiously titled Phantom Black and Phantom Blue colorways that very much look like purple and green. No launch date has yet been given. As for the cheapest mode, the Honor 20 Lite is on at €299.

You can check out my thoughts on the Honor 20 Pro in my full review here.