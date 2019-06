It's that time of the year again. Google has pushed out betas for its latest, greatest, as-yet-unnamed version of Android: Q. Your eagle-eyed Android Police editors have been combing through looking for new features, changes, improvements, and even setbacks. We've enumerated everything we've found here, together with a brief description of what's new. So, let's take a look at Android Q.

As always, we have to thank our tipsters (❤️) for our feature-level coverage. Without all of you, our job would be much harder.

We've kept our general categories the same as last year for now, though they may be reorganized later if we determine different groups make sense. And keep in mind that we are still finding new features, so this document may sometimes lag a bit behind our series coverage. Based on a request I received last year, we've changed our format for these Android feature roundups to make them a little easier to follow over time, with our additions since the last update included just below:

What's new?

This could be the last major update to both Android Q and our list of its features for a little while. Google's timeline gets a bit vague after Beta 4, with Beta 5 and 6 as release candidates landing back-to-back sometime in Q3 — likely in July or early August, before the expected and traditional late-August release.

The Android Q Beta 4 landed back at the beginning of the month, and in the intervening time, we think we've found most of the principal changes. There may still be a few as-yet-undiscovered stragglers we'll cover later, but most of the changes Android Q has seen up through Beta 4 (including a few stragglers from Beta 3) should be included.

The Android Q feature list

Entirely new Q features

General visual changes

Modifications to existing features

Privacy tweaks