Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, so that means it's time to pore through another one of our sales roundups. Today I have a few highlights presented in bold, so make sure to snag these deals before their sales end.
Free
Apps
- Speak Russian with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Total Media Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fast Charge Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clipboard Editor Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quick Reminders - Notification Notes & Reminders $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram -Repost App $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- War 1944 VIP $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Taxi City 1988 V1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Merge - Idle & Click Tycoon PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cash Knight Ruby Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ABC Puzzle Game for Kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flyme 6 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Gear Sun 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lanting Icon Pack: Material and Colorful $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Circlines Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sub4Sub Pro - No Ads $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Status Bar Info $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- G-Stomper Producer $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- RoboRemoSPP HC05 HC06 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- RoboRemo - SPP BLE TCP UDP USB $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Skate Dice Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Channel Manager Pro No Ads $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Liposome Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Volume Control Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Legacy 2 - The Ancient Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Legacy 3 - The Hidden Relic $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Addition Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage: Ultimate $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Panmorphia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments