We're pretty big fans of the C by GE bulb line here at Android Police, given the features, Assistant integration, and excellent price point. Although we pointed it out how tedious the reset process for the smartbulbs was in our reviews, the official video by GE Lighting describing the process is currently making the rounds, and it's pretty funny.

It just keeps going.

There are two different reset processes, and they're every bit as funny written down as they are in the video.

Firmware 2.8 and later:

Turn the bulb off for at least 5s, then:

Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s. Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s, Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s. Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s. Turn the bulb on again, and the bulb will then flash on and off three times to show that the reset was successful.

If you're on older firmware, it's even a bit more ridiculous:

Firmware 2.7 and earlier

Turn the bulb off for at least 5s, then:

Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s. Turn on for 2s, Turn off for 2s. Turn on for 2s. Turn off for 2s. Turn on for 2s. Turn off for 2s. Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s. Turn on for 8s. Turn off for 2s. Turn the bulb on again, and the bulb will then flash on and off three times to show that the reset was successful.

We may still like GE's smartbulbs themselves, but the reset process is certainly tedious and convoluted. GE probably should have just given them a button somewhere, like the branded neck.