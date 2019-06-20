Every manufacturer carrying out a beta program of Android Q is doing so in their own unique way. Some are tailoring it toward developers while others, like OnePlus, are making it easy to load on and hop off as their users would like. The company is now celebrating a milestone in the developer preview as it has released its first big update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

OnePlus's Android Q Developer Preview 2 should not be confused with the source Android Q Beta 2 image for the Pixel phones. We've contacted the company for clarification to see if the update contains final APIs as Beta 4 for the Pixels does or if this is just an update based purely on OnePlus's existing developer preview.

As with the first stage, OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users can sideload OTA files for Developer Preview 2, though the install process will wipe their device's data. Those on DP1 can use separate images (7/ 7 Pro) and will not have to go through a data wipe. And as always, there are rollback images for 7 and 7 Pro owners who want to go back to the stable Android Pie image. Full instructions can be found on the OnePlus forums post.

Reading mode and Display mode do not work in this update and a verification dialogue box that's supposed to appear when connecting to a Wi-Fi network anonymously simply does not.