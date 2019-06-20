Things look grim for Huawei as the US export ban threatens to cut the company off from the technology and services it needs to survive. One of its chief concerns is the very real possibility that it could lose access to Google services and Android updates. Still, Huawei remains confident with a pledge to update 17 phones to Android Q according to its new "Huawei Answers" site.
The website lays out this promise and seeks to dispell "rumors" surrounding its governmental issues. The gist of the site is that existing Huawei phones will continue working as they always have. Here's the list of the phones Huawei says will get Android Q.
- P30 Pro
- P30
- Mate 20
- Mate 20 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS
- P30 lite
- P smart 2019
- P smart+ 2019
- P smart Z
- Mate 20 X
- Mate 20 X (5G)
- P20 Pro
- P20
- Mate 10 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10
- Mate 10
- Mate 20 Lite
Our commitment to you, our UK fans. Further information can be found here: https://t.co/6qKGIL2OB4 pic.twitter.com/V5Af6EraaY
— Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) June 20, 2019
Huawei is currently in the middle of a 90-day grace period, after which the US Commerce Department restrictions could go into full effect. That may prevent US companies from transferring technology to Huawei without special permission. Google has already indicated it believes it will have to stop working with Huawei but is reportedly working behind the scenes to get an exemption for Android. It's unclear how Huawei will get all these phones updated with Google services if that effort fails.
Comments