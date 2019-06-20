Yesterday Niantic announced that its latest location-based AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite would be coming to the Play Store on June 21st, but it would appear that the title has arrived a day early. That's right, if you happen to live in the US, you can now download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and start your wizarding adventure a day early.

Despite the fact that Niantic went out of its way to announce that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite would come to the US and UK on June 21st, it would appear that US users can jump in a little early. Sadly it looks like our UK brethren will have to wait, as the title is still not available in that region.

If you're curious how this location-based AR release plays, it offers gameplay similar to that of Pokémon GO, but instead of hunting down Pokémon out in the real world, you'll spend your time chasing down Foundables (cursed items) that are infecting Muggle areas. Of course, this is a free-to-play release, which means in-app purchases are included, and they range up to $99.99 per item.

Often games arrive a little early on the Play Store in preparation for an announced release date, so while Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is indeed available ahead of schedule in the US, the official release date is still June 21st. Maybe this will change as the day moves forward, but for now, it looks like only those in the US can jump in early.