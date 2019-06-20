Truly wireless earbuds are great to have, but if you want to use them for extended periods of time, you have to bring along the charging case. Most cases are thicker than the average smartphone, and can be uncomfortable in your pocket (especially alongside your phone, wallet, car keys, etc.). Aipower's new wireless earbuds are more convenient to carry around than any other earbuds — because they can be stored on your wrist.

The Aipower Wearbuds have all the features you would expect on wireless earbuds, including Bluetooth 5.0 support, noise canceling, premium silicon ear tips, instant pairing, IPX7 waterproofing, and aptX codec support. The included wristband is a bonus feature — not only does it serve as a charger for the earbuds, but it also works as a dedicated fitness tracker, and it can display notifications from your phone on its integrated touchscreen.

Battery life is also excellent, with an estimated 5.5 hours of playtime for the earbuds (12 hours with the band), and seven days of life for the band.

"All wireless earbuds are not truly wireless, because you always have to carry a charging case. Without it, earbuds cannot be powered on or off and will soon run out of power. There is an invisible wire that has long plagued true wireless experience." said Oliver Sha Fei, co-founder of Aipower. "The innovative patented design of Wearbuds enables the earbuds to be stored and charged in a fitness band, bringing both audio and fitness tracking experience to consumers."

You can pre-order Wearbuds right now from Kickstarter. Early bird pricing is set at just $49, but you'll have to hurry if you want to get in on that deal.