The Galaxy Tab S5e was originally announced earlier this year, and it arrived in the United States in April. It's Samsung's latest mid-range tablet, with a large AMOLED screen and a thin design, and now you can get the 128GB version for $429.99 — $50 off the original price.

This tablet has a Snapdragon 670 processor (the same found in the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with microSD card support), a USB Type-C port for charging, and support for both Wi-Fi 5/802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0. The screen is a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2560 x 1600. There's no S-Pen support, but the rest of the package isn't bad at all.

You can grab the tablet from the link below. B&H says the sale will end at midnight Eastern Time on June 22nd, but stock could also run out before then.