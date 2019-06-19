Samsung's Galaxy Fold should have been on the market for several weeks at this point, but the company delayed the launch after the first batch of review units began failing at a high rate. It pledged to modify the foldable display so it wasn't as prone to failure, but news has been hard to come by since then. In a recent appearance, Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol said that the Galaxy Fold is almost ready to launch.

Several reviewers found that the Galaxy Fold was prone to collecting dust between the screen layers, and that could lead to damaged OLEDs. Uneven pressure on the display when folding may also have contributed to the problems. Kim Seong-cheol says that's mostly fixed now.

"Most of the display problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market," he said at an industry conference yesterday. Let's unpack that a little. Fixing "most" of the display problems doesn't seem like the best course of action. Ideally, Samsung would fix all of them before launching a $2,000 luxury phone. Still, he says the phone is ready to hit the market. Perhaps Samsung has resigned itself to the fact that some limitations of foldable displays are unavoidable right now.

We hope to hear specifics on the new launch date in a few weeks. At that point, we'll find out how fragile it is.