It turns out that the One Vision isn't the only phone with a 21:9 display and an Exynos chipset that Motorola is planning to release; the One Action is also in the cards. The two One-branded phones share many similarities, with the Action appearing to be a lower-end version of the Vision.

Specs Display 6.3" 2520x1080 "CinemaVision" LCD, 432ppi Processor 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB/128GB with microSD expansion Camera (rear) 12.6MP plus two other sensors, including wide-angle Camera (front) 12.6MP Battery 3,500mAh Connectivity LTE, USB Type-C

Oddly, the One Action seems to share most of its specs with the already announced One Vision. Both phones have 6.3" 1080p displays in 21:9 aspect ratios, the octa-core Exynos 9609 processor, similar RAM and storage configurations offered, and a 3,500mAh battery. And of course, they're both Android One phones.

Where the phones differ, though, is in the camera department. While the One Vision goes for the maximum megapixel approach (48MP!), the One Action instead takes the maximum amount of sensors route. We don't know the full details on each, but the primary sensor comes in at 12.6MP, and one of the other two is a 117-degree wide-angle unit that'll be branded as "Action Cam." The front-facing camera is also 12.6MP, presumably the same sensor as the rear.

There's no information on pricing and availability just yet, but we do know that the phone will come in at least three color options: blue, gold, and white. A Motorola One Pro is reportedly also in the works, though we haven't heard any details on that just yet.