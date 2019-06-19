LG announced the Watch W7 last year with an exorbitant $450 price tag. Thankfully, that price didn't last long—the watch went on "sale" almost immediately and has never sold for full price. It's even cheaper than usual today, though. You can pick up this smartwatch for $190 at B&H.

Most Wear OS devices offer basically the same experience, but the Watch W7 does set itself apart with the physical hands. It's probably not for everyone, but Cody conceded it was actually kind of neat in our review. It's still Wear OS, though. That may or may not be a deal breaker depending on how you feel about Google's wearable efforts right now.

B&H has the Watch W7 on sale today for $189.99. That's $260 lower than the launch price and $210 off the current MSRP. The is the silver version of the watch with a black rubber band. The discounted price is only good through 11:59PM on June 20th or when supplies run out.